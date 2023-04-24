News you can trust since 1832
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
14 hours ago The Proclaimers taken off King’s coronation playlist
11 hours ago Virgin media outage - thousands left without internet
11 hours ago Prezzo to close 46 ‘loss-making’ sites & 810 jobs at risk
12 hours ago Len Goodman dies aged 78 after battle with cancer
13 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
13 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023

Para-shooter Paul aims for Games

​Para-shooter Paul Barker is embracing the path to a potential Paralympic place.

By Sports Reporter
Published 24th Apr 2023, 20:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 20:00 BST
Paul Barker in action.Paul Barker in action.
Paul Barker in action.

The Stoke Mandeville-based star, 39, has been shooting since he was a child and has been a part of the British Shooting programme since 2019, training in Buckinghamshire in recent years.

And having had a first taste of significant silverware in 2022, Barker is now ready to push on - and see if he can one day achieve his dreams of making a Paralympic Games.

He said: “Everybody would like to get to the Paralympics. Whether that’s achievable I’m not sure, but it should be if I can keep achieving good scores. I’m just enjoying the journey and seeing what competitions become available.

“I’m trying not to get too ahead of myself - the next competition is Hannover at the end of the month. I know it’s going to be even tougher there.

Most Popular

“With it being my first international competition, it’s going to be a completely different experience, travelling down there. I’ve got to go down there to get my international classification, but it’s just to give myself a bit of a measuring stick if you’d like, to see how good I am against all the other nations.

“I’m not really giving myself a target on this one - I think it would be a bit naive to do that.”

Barker is one of 50 athletes supported by Entain, owner of Ladbrokes and Coral, as part of their partnership with SportsAid. Entain is championing the next generation of British sporting heroes by providing talented young athletes with financial support and personal development opportunities in partnership with SportsAid. Visit entaingroup.com to find out more.

Related topics:Stoke MandevilleBuckinghamshire