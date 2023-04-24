Para-shooter Paul aims for Games

Paul Barker in action.

The Stoke Mandeville-based star, 39, has been shooting since he was a child and has been a part of the British Shooting programme since 2019, training in Buckinghamshire in recent years.

And having had a first taste of significant silverware in 2022, Barker is now ready to push on - and see if he can one day achieve his dreams of making a Paralympic Games.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said: “Everybody would like to get to the Paralympics. Whether that’s achievable I’m not sure, but it should be if I can keep achieving good scores. I’m just enjoying the journey and seeing what competitions become available.

“I’m trying not to get too ahead of myself - the next competition is Hannover at the end of the month. I know it’s going to be even tougher there.

“With it being my first international competition, it’s going to be a completely different experience, travelling down there. I’ve got to go down there to get my international classification, but it’s just to give myself a bit of a measuring stick if you’d like, to see how good I am against all the other nations.

“I’m not really giving myself a target on this one - I think it would be a bit naive to do that.”

Advertisement

Advertisement