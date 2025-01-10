Oxford Half close to another record sell-out

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The 2025 Oxford Half’s general entry places are already over 80% sold out, with the annual event set to take place on 12 October.

Despite only just entering the new year, tickets are almost gone for the iconic race that sees runners take on the streets of Oxford. Last year’s Half sold out in record-time, in May, with 2025 sales now tracking to break that record again.

Alongside general entries there are also a number of charity places available, which offer participants the chance to take part in the race whilst supporting one of a number of charity partners. These include Thames Valley Air Ambulance, Alzheimer’s Society and Helen & Douglas House.

Motiv Sports, who organise the event, also run the neighbouring Blenheim Palace Triathlon which takes place across 7-8 June, which has also seen rising popularity and has sold around 70% of its tickets so far. Motiv Sports also operate the popular sold out Hackney Half as well as the Saucony London 10k.

Thousands took to the streets last year.

The Oxford Half offers incredible views as participants make their way past the historic architecture of the city. It is a fast and flat route making it appealing to first-time runners or those trying to set a new personal best.

Alongside the 13.1-mile race, an event village will take over University Parks, offering entertainment, food and drink, and a variety of activities for friends and family to get involved in.

Ian Allerton, Operations Director, said: “We’re delighted to see runners entering the Oxford Half quicker than ever, following on from the event reaching sell-out status in both 2023 and 2024. Oxford is an incredible place, and the half marathon is always such a brilliant celebration of the city.

“This year we continue to be partnered with a fantastic group of national and local charities and are pleased to have now been able to increase the quantity of places allocated to charity runners.

“Runners taking part in 2024’s event for one of our official charity partners raised over £1million, with many other general entry participants also raising additional funds for a huge range of good causes. We hope to see this total fundraising figure increase again in 2025, and we’re really excited to welcome everyone to the start line in Oxford later this year.”

Over 500 local school students will also be completing their own half marathons. The Oxford Schools’ Challenge sees students run incrementally up to 12 miles in the weeks prior to the event, before finishing the challenge with a 1 mile run to the finish line.

To secure your place for the 2025 Oxford Half Marathon, visit: www.oxfordhalf.com/