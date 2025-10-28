Optical sponsorship sees way to support rugby club

A local rugby club is set to benefit from the support of a Thame opticians as they partner for the 2025/26 Championship Rugby season. Specsavers Thame has announced its sponsorship of Chinnor Rugby Football Club, strengthening its ties with the local community and showing its support for one of the region’s most exciting rugby clubs.

Chinnor RFC, based in Thame, has become a cornerstone of the local sporting scene, known for its passionate supporters, thriving youth setup and commitment to developing rugby talent across all levels.

Nick Stainton, Chairman of Chinnor RFC, says: "Chinnor RFC are delighted to welcome Specsavers to the Chinnor Family as sponsors for the 25/26 Champ Rugby season. There's always been an electric atmosphere on and off the pitch at Kingsey Road in Thame and we're thrilled that Specsavers will be part of the action.

"As we go from strength to strength on the pitch, it's our supporters and sponsors that help Chinnor compete at the highest level. Specsavers clearly sees the potential and the club’s vision. We share a crystal clear focus on delivering the best experience possible and we look forward to growing this partnership.

"Come and support Chinnor and see them take on some of the most historic names in Rugby Union and sport. We encourage you to excite all the senses that Champ Rugby brings and become part of the Chinnor family."

Neil Perry, store director at the locally owned and run Specsavers Thame, adds: ‘We’re thrilled to be sponsoring Chinnor RFC and supporting a club that’s such a big part of our local community. The passion, teamwork and commitment shown by everyone involved with the club really resonates with our own values at Specsavers. We’re looking forward to cheering Chinnor on throughout the season and seeing the partnership grow both on and off the field.’