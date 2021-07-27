Olympic bronze medals for Aylesbury's amazing twin gymnasts

Great Britain’s team bronze medallists Jennifer and Jessica Gadirova with Alice Kinsella and Amelie Morgan on the podium in Tokyo (Picture by Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images)

Amazing twin gymnasts Jessica and Jennifer Gadirova can hardly believe they will be bringing bronze medals home to Aylesbury from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The 16-year-olds have helped Great Britain’s women to make history, winning their first team medal since 1928 and described the feeling as a “dream come true”.

In an emotional BBC interview, along with Amelie Morgan and Alice Kinsella, Jessica said: “It’s a dream we never thought could come true, but it’s happened. We’ve each played a massive part all together - and just did it!”

Jennifer added: “It’s more than a dream come true really. It’s just incredible. We are such an amazing team and without each and every single one of us working hard and doing the performances we did, it wouldn’t have been possible.

“I am so thankful for all of you guys and so proud of all of you.”

The incredible achievement by one of the youngest teams in the competition won huge praise from commentators, as they stepped onto the podium with the gold medallists from the Russian Olympic Committee and American quartet, who won silver.

The twins, who are coached by Joshua and Molly Richardson at Aylesbury Gymnastics Academy, have also both qualified for the all-round final of the Olympic artistic gymnastics on Thursday.

Jessica qualified 12th and Jennifer 17th.

Only 24 gymnasts could go through from Sunday’s individual qualifying, so they’re already showing what outstanding talents they are, having just finished their GCSEs at Aylesbury Vale Academy.

And in an excited BBC interview following their tremendous qualifying performances, Jessica said: “I just love to perform, so when it comes to the floor or any of my pieces I just love to express how I feel and the character inside me.

“It’s so magical and so special to be here.”

And a delighted Jennifer added: “I am actually at the Olympics it’s not just another competition!

“It’s my first major so coming here, going clean and hitting a PB is just amazing.”

European gold medalist Jessica has also reached the final of the floor exercise, qualifying a fantastic fifth of only eight places with a score of 14.033.

Jennifer is first reserve after placing ninth with 13.800.