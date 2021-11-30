New season set to offer Chris Metcalfe new racing opportunities

Chris Metcalfe is ready to make his race return next season (Photo James Beckett)

Chris Metcalfe is gearing up to return to the tracks next season, to race a GT car in events in both the UK and Europe, writes James Beckett.

The former Caterham Vauxhall and TVR Tuscan racer, had been preparing for a full return to racing prior the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, but with race schedules uncertain, Metcalfe opted to delay his return.

With the 2022 season just around the corner, Metcalfe has once again ramped up his preparations to race again.

"The last eighteen months or so has been far from easy," Metcalfe says. "Making a race comeback, when the global race scene has been in turmoil, hasn't been well-timed. This is something not to be taken lightly, and so I have been putting much work into getting ready for this."

Metcalfe has been on-track at Silverstone in a Toyota GT86 GT4 car, and is now looking to secure further GT4 outings prior to stepping up to GT3 specification cars.

Adding, "As always, the aim is to race at Le Mans and the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and also the Michelin Le Mans Cup. The name Le Mans is known all around the world, and to drive in the famous French race would be something amazing."