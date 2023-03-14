New look for Beechdean car as GT Championship nears

The team are making a full-time return to Britain's premier GT championship for the 2023 season, and all of the championship's registered competitors gathered at Donington Park this week for its annual media test day.

The Beechdean AMR team took the opportunity to unveil a new blue-and-white livery for their car which will be driven by Andrew Howard and Aston Martin 'factory supported' racer, Ross Gunn.

The car's new colours have been designed to reflect a new look for the Beechdean Group’s brand, carrying a new company logo and a colour-scheme showcasing the award winning Beechdean Luxury ice cream.

Beechdean's car has a new look for this year's championship. Photo: Beechdean AMR.

Andrew Howard, racer and team principal of Beechdean AMR, said: “For the first time we are aligning our entire Beechdean Group brand and that includes the Beechdean AMR racing programme in the British GT Championship.

"Being back in our home series provides the perfect opportunity to showcase everything that’s great about the top-quality British ingredients we use in our Beechdean Dairy Ice Cream and that extends to the new blue-and-white colour scheme on our Aston Martin Vantage GT3, which retains our Union-Flag design on the roof!

"We’re looking forward to getting out on track and showing it to racing fans across the country.”

The team are former multiple race winners in the British GT Championship, with Howard a two-time overall champion, and Gunn the GT4 victor in 2015. The 2023 British GT Championship season will start at Oulton Park across Easter weekend, before visiting Silverstone for the team's 'home' race and the coveted Silverstone 500 at the beginning of May. Donington Park, Snetterton, Brands Hatch and Portimao in Portugal make up the venues for further championship rounds.

SRO, the organisers of the British GT Championship, have attracted a huge quality entry to their series for the new season, showcasing an impressive line-up of GT3 and GT4 specification cars. The Ram Racing entry for example will be driven by the world's leading GT3 racer, Raffaele Marciello, who will race alongside John Ferguson in a Mercedes AMG GT3.