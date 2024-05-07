​Metcalfe sets out GT plans

The Fanatec GT World Challenge season started at Brands Hatch last weekend. Photo by James Beckett.

Metcalfe, a star of Caterham Racing in the 1990s, has been planning his track return for a period, and the appearance of the GT World Challenge at Brands Hatch offered him the perfect opportunity to outline the next step in his driving career.

The GT World Challenge Sprint and Endurance Cup events visit many of Europe's leading circuits, with its annual feature being the Crowdstrike Spa 24 Hours - which this year takes place at the end of June.

The Spa 24 Hours is a race Metcalfe is targeting, although his scheduled appearance in GT racing's 'blue riband' event won't be until next season.

Speaking at the weekend, Metcalfe said, "It is well known that I have been looking at racing a GT car for some time. I enjoyed a GT4 test, and that helped me realise that this type of racing is where I want to participate.

"Being able to take part in international GT racing events, alongside a competitor such as Valentino Rossi, is very exciting. I know I will have to work hard to reach the level of performance required but I am prepared to do that."

To help Metcalfe reach his goal, he is looking at participating in GT4 European Series and British GT Championship races in a GT4 specification car, later this year, saying, "To and my development as a VT driver I am shortly going to be testing a GT4 car both in Britain and Belgium, and that is designed to lead me to GT4 competition before graduation to a GT3 car and the GT World Challenge."

The GT World Challenge, run by the Stephane Ratel Organisation, is the world's leading GT3 series and its two races at Brands Hatch, the championship's only visit to the UK, were won by a Team WRT BMW M4 GT3 driven by Dries Vanthoor and Charles Weerts and a Winward Racing Mercedes AMG raced by Maro Engel and Lucas Auer.

A crowd of 18,000 attended the event that saw former Moto GP superstar, Valentino Rossi, drive a BMW M4.

*Steller Motorsport were left disappointed in France last weekend, when they contested the second round of the Michelin Le Mans Cup at the Circuit Paul Ricard.