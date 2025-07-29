Metcalfe aims for Ford GT drive

Chris Metcalfe is lined-up to drive a Ford GT3 car. Photo: James Beckett.

​Chris Metcalfe has set his sights on driving the latest generation of Ford GT car as he continues his quest to make a full-time return to racetracks and international GT competition.

​The popular former Caterham Vauxhall racer has been busy preparing for British GT and GT World Challenge Endurance Cup events in recent months, and is now set to test the latest version of Ford GT car as he continues his on-track sessions ahead of his first GT race.

Metcalfe has tested a GT4 car at Silverstone, and the latest car he is scheduled to drive is a Ford Mustang GT4 before progressing to a V8-powered Ford Mustang GT3 - that currently is competing in major endurance series such as the GT World Challenge and FIA World Endurance Championship.

Metcalfe says, "Ford enjoys rich motorsport heritage, and is well-known for its sporting excellence.

"The new Ford Mustang GT3 is demonstrating itself to be a strong contender in GT race events, and for me my goal is now to race one of the cars in the GT World Challenge.

"To realise this, I will first drive a Ford Mustang GT4 car, a car similar to that being used in the GT4 European Series, and I may also have the opportunity to drive a Ford Mustang Dark Horse car that raced in a special Mustang Challenge event during the 24 Hours of Le Mans event back in June.

"Things are coming together well, and I would like to thank those who are helping make this possible.

"If things continue to go to plan after testing, I should participate in a couple of race events at the end of this year, and then move to a full season of GT World Challenge Endurance Cup racing in 2026.

*Ross Gunn will be in action at the Road America course in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin this weekend when the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship continues with the Motul Sportscar Grand Prix race.

Gunn will drive the number 23 The Heart of Racing-entered Aston Martin Valkyrie in the event alongside Canadian racer, Roman De Angelis.

The Aston Martin car will be one of 11 entered in the leading category of the race that has attracted an overall entry of 49 cars.