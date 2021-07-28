Mayor celebrates Aylesbury's Tokyo 2020 Olympic bronze medalists and goalscoring hero
The Aylesbury mayor is one of many to celebrate the town's new sporting stars.
Aylesbury Mayor Councillor Anders Christensen paid tribute to Jennifer and Jessica Gadirova and Ellen White for their Olympic excellence.
The Gadirova twins were part of a gymnastic team who claimed a stunning bronze medal in the team event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
Alice Kinsella and Amelia Morgan completed the four woman squad that won the first medal Team GB has captured in the women's team event in 93 years.
Ellen White has been on fire as well, scoring three goals and the winners in Britain's first two games firing her squad into the quarter finals.
Councillor Christensen released a video message celebrating Aylesbury's latest sporting heroes. He said: "Well done to our local Olympians who are in Tokyo representing Aylesbury and Great Britain.
"Footballer Ellen White, who’s career started in our town. And Jessica and Jennifer Gadirova who are competing in the gymnastics after training at Lynx Gymnastics Centre and who attend Aylesbury Vale Academy. Huge congratulations to Jessica and Jennifer for the bronze medals and we look forward to seeing Ellen competing in the quarter finals this Saturday.
"Best of luck to all you and the whole of the town of Aylesbury are behind you."
Hopefully someone will get in touch with the Mayor and inform him that White will next be in action on Friday (July 30) when Britain face Australia in the quarters.