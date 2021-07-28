Mayor celebrates Aylesbury's Tokyo 2020 Olympic bronze medalists and goalscoring hero

Aylesbury Mayor Councillor Anders Christensen paid tribute to Jennifer and Jessica Gadirova and Ellen White for their Olympic excellence.

The Gadirova twins were part of a gymnastic team who claimed a stunning bronze medal in the team event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Alice Kinsella and Amelia Morgan completed the four woman squad that won the first medal Team GB has captured in the women's team event in 93 years.

Great Britain’s team bronze medallists Jennifer and Jessica Gadirova with Alice Kinsella and Amelie Morgan on the podium in Tokyo (Picture by Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images)

Ellen White has been on fire as well, scoring three goals and the winners in Britain's first two games firing her squad into the quarter finals.

Councillor Christensen released a video message celebrating Aylesbury's latest sporting heroes. He said: "Well done to our local Olympians who are in Tokyo representing Aylesbury and Great Britain.

"Footballer Ellen White, who’s career started in our town. And Jessica and Jennifer Gadirova who are competing in the gymnastics after training at Lynx Gymnastics Centre and who attend Aylesbury Vale Academy. Huge congratulations to Jessica and Jennifer for the bronze medals and we look forward to seeing Ellen competing in the quarter finals this Saturday.

"Best of luck to all you and the whole of the town of Aylesbury are behind you."