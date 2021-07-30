Marsh Gibbon's Rupert Shipperley into Olympic hockey quarter-finals

Marsh Gibbon's Rupert Shipperley has helped Great Britain s men's hockey team into the Olympic quarter-finals in Tokyo 2020. He scored in Team GB's pool game with Belgium, which provided the perfect 2-2 result to earn a point to finish third in Pool B. It sets up a last eight game against India on Sunday at 2100 in Japan who are eight hours ahead, 1pm here. Belgium finished top with Germany second and Netherlands fourth.