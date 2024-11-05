Local Paralympian crowned a winner at Sporting Champions Awards

Local Equestrian star Mari Durward-Akhurst has been crowned a winner at Everyone Active’s prestigious Sporting Champions Awards.

Mari triumphed in the Regional Champion of the Year category at the event, which was hosted by Team GB’s double world 110m hurdles champion Colin Jackson at Porchester Hall in Bayswater, London on Wednesday, October 30.

She was presented with the award by Paralympic triathlete Lauren Steadman MBE.

This accolade follows Mari’s successful summer at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, where she won a bronze medal in the grade I individual freestyle.

Elite athletes head up Sporting Champions Awards

Celebrating those who have had career successes or who have engaged in the Sporting Champions scheme at their local Everyone Active centre, the awards also recognise those who have helped to inspire other up-and-coming sportsmen and women.

Local cyclist Katie Allsop was nominated for the Young Champion of the Year award at the event.

Everyone Active runs more than 230 leisure and cultural centres across the country, including Chilterns Lifestyle Centre, Chesham Leisure Centre and Chalfont Leisure Centre, in partnership with Buckinghamshire Council.

The company’s Sporting Champions scheme is a sports talent development programme which supports 1,400 athletes.

Lauren Steadman MBE presents award to Mari Durward-Akhurst

Now in its eighth year, the initiative has helped thousands of athletes to achieve their sporting potential by providing free access to Everyone Active’s leisure facilities nationwide.

Sporting Champions athletes won an incredible 23 medals at this year’s Olympics and Paralympics – nine gold, six silver and eight bronze – while 14 athletes competed at their first Olympics or Paralympics in Paris.

The awards ceremony was preceded by a mentoring workshop, led by the scheme’s team of Elite athletes.

Richard Kilty, Maisie Summers-Newton and Lauren Steadman MBE starred on the Paris 2024 stage, and they were joined for the workshop by Olympians Lutalo Muhammad and Harry Aikines-Aryeetey to share their insights and experiences and help guide the Sporting Champions athletes in their own careers.

Steve Salwa, Everyone Active’s area contract manager, said: “Our congratulations go to Mari on a fantastic year and a well-deserved award.

“The Sporting Champions scheme has been very successful in providing exceptional support to emerging talent and we were delighted to showcase this.

“It’s fantastic to see how the scheme has expanded over the years, now providing more than 1,400 athletes nationwide with access to top-quality training facilities and support.

“As a leisure provider working in partnership with Buckinghamshire Council, we feel it is important to cater for all sections of the community, and we hope to continue making a real difference to our athletes’ success.”

To find out more about the Everyone Active’s Sporting Champions scheme, visit www.easportingchampions.com or follow @easportingchamps on Instagram. For further information on Everyone Active, visit www.everyoneactive.com