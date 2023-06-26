Le Mans return for James Wood

James Wood will be in action at the Circuit de la Sarthe this weekend driving this Lotus 15. (Photo: James Beckett)

​Wood will contest three races across a 24-hour period around the full Le Mans track, against six grids of cars that span the full 100 year history of the Grand Prix d'Endurance.

Wood will race a Lotus 15 that was driven in period by Graham Hill - the only man to win motorsport's famed triple crown - the Monaco Grand Prix, Indianapolis 500 and the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The Lotus is a car that Wood has driven many times, and one he has scored victory with at Le Mans previously.

Wood said, "Driving at Le Mans is always special. It was a highlight to drive a GT3 car in Michelin Le Mans Cup races during the 24 Hours of Le Mans centenary event recently, and now just a few short weeks later, I am lucky enough to be back on the Circuit de la Sarthe."

The Le Mans Classic roars into action at 4pm on Saturday, when cars will be flagged away for the opening race by the event's grand marshal, tennis legend, Rafael Nadal. Six grids of cars will then rotate during the twice round the clock period, with Wood scheduled to race at 7.15pm on Saturday evening, the small hours of Sunday morning at 2.40am and again at 10.10am.