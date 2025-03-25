Josh Steed secures Ligier European Series drive for 2025

Josh Steed will race for Nielsen Racing during 2025

​Josh Steed is set to contest the Ligier European Series this year, it has been announced, driving in a sportscar championship that visits many of Europe's leading tracks as a leading support category to the high-profile European Le Mans Series and Michelin Le Mans Cup.

The Aston Clinton racer, 22, will share a Ligier JS P4 car for the Nielsen Racing team with Ben Caisley throughout the six event championship that is scheduled to start at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya in Spain next weekend.

Paul Ricard, Spa-Francorchamps, Portimao and a trip to Silverstone all feature on the championship's 2025 calendar, although the feature race for Steed this year will be during the official test weekend for the 24 Hours of Le Mans around the Circuit de la Sarthe in Le Mans during early June.

Steed said: "This year was all about setting my sights on racing in Europe. I looked at racing a GT3 car, but I have to be realistic about budgets right now. I want to be able to prove myself on European tracks, and the Ligier European Series offers something a little different.

"Originally I thought my route to racing internationally would be from GT5 (Ginetta) to GT4 and GT3, but the Ligier is an ideal little prototype car to learn the tracks, perfect my craft, and hopefully help me move towards the Michelin Le Mans Cup or the European Le Mans Series next season."

The Ligier JS P4 is a French manufactured prototype car, powered by a 3.7-litre Ford engine, developing some 385 bhp and is regarded as the car to aid progression of Automobile Club de l'Ouest sanctioned racers towards the Michelin Le Mans Cup, the ELMS and upwards towards the FIA World Endurance Championship and the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

“Next weekend will be my first time at the Circuit de Catalunya, I am really looking forward to it. I think we can be in a strong position, although we don't plan on any European testing during the year to help keep the season's budget realistic. Saying that, I think we can hit ground running and do a good job."

Track action for Steed and Ligier European Series competitors in Barcelona starts on Friday April 4th, with free practice and qualifying sessions, ahead of two races on Saturday April 5th.