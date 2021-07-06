James Wood set for Alfa Romeo drive at Goodwood Festival of Speed

GLORIOUS GOODWOOD: James Wood will be in action at the Goodwood Festival of Speed driving an Alfa Romeo P3 (Photo James Beckett/Ebrey)

WOOD SET FOR ALFA ROMEO DRIVE - GOODWOOD'S GLORIOUS FESTIVAL GIVEN GREEN LIGHT TO START

James Wood will be in action at the famed Goodwood Festival of Speed this weekend, following the news that the motoring festival has been given the green light to proceed by the UK government, and with a capacity crowd, as one of countries main pilot events for reopening post pandemic write Colin and James Beckett.

The four-day Festival of Speed is one of the summer highlights for the motor racing world, bringing together a vast array of cars and motorcycles for high speed demonstrations at Goodwood House in West Sussex. Timed runs for racers 'Up The Hill' - the main driveway to Goodwood House - thrill crowds annually, with thousands of visitors expected to attend all adhering to the regulations for pilot events.

Wood is a well-known driver at Goodwood, and has driven a number of cars at the event over the years plus many race appearances at Goodwood's Revival and Members' Meetings. This weekend, Wood will be charged with driving an Alfa Romeo P3, a car that has Indianapolis 500 history as the 'Don Lee Special', a Ferrari on behalf of the Dutch Louwman Museum and an Arash GT car. Speaking this week, Wood said, "I am really looking forward to the Festival, it is always an amazing event and it will be great to see specatators back at a motoring event in large numbers."

Wood starts his Festival tomorrow with test runs 'Up The Hill', before taking part in demonstrations across the weekend that culminate in timed runs for the Goodwood Shootout on Sunday. It is then that the fastest cars from all eras go head-to-head to record the overall fastest time of the weekend.

Vale resident, three-time F1 world champion, Sir Jackie Stewart, will demonstrate a world championship-winning Tyrrell, while former Buckingham University student, Marc Gene, will represent Scuderia Ferrari and will drive one of the Italian teams latest Grand Prix cars.

*Pitstone's Alex Kapadia qualified his Tim Gray Motorsport Prage P1 on pole position for Saturday's Dunlop Britcar Endurance Championship race at Silverstone, but was sadly unable to convert the placing to an overall race victory later the same day. Sharing driving duties with Richard Wells, the duo were classified third at the fall of the flag. Richard Morris and Christopher Wesemael winning in their Praga. Finishing fifth overall, Will Powell and Dave Scaramanga took victory in the GT3 class with their Moorgate Motorsport Finance-supported McLaren 650S GT3. With Powell at the wheel, the pairing's Motus One Racing team car also set the fastest GT3 class lap of the race.

Alex Kapadia heads to Monza this weekend to continue his European Le Mans Series (ELMS) season. Driving a Ligier-Nissan, Kapadia will contest the 4 Hours of Monza, with Sunday's race being the final ELMS event prior to the 24 Hours of Le Mans in August.

*Fresh from qualifying on pole, and leading Sunday's Fanatec GT World Challenge powered by AWS Sprint Cup race at Misano in Italy, Jonny Adam will be at Donington Park this weekend to drive Andrew Howard's Beechdean Aston Martin Racing Vantage GT3 in round three of the British GT Championship. The duo finished third in the season opening British GT race at Brands Hatch in May, and took a seventh place finish in the most recent round of the series at Silverstone two weeks ago. Adam said, "Misano was an amazing experience, it was my first visit to the track, and now it's Donington Park and British GT with Andrew. I think we will be in a good position to score another strong championship result."