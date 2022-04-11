James Wood in action at Goodwood Members' Meeting - and victory in US for Ross Gunn

James Wood in the 79th Members' Meeting at Goodwood Photo Bloxham/Beckett

Wood teamed with Marino Franchitti to drive a Rover 3500 in the Gerry Marshall Trophy, an event for historic saloon cars of the 1970s. Qualifying for the trophy race in eighth position, Wood and his former Le Mans racing team-mate, drove through the forty-five minute race to pass the chequered flag in sixth position.

Wood took the start of the race, and made a good start as the packed grid of cars headed towards the opening Madgwick corner. During his stint behind the wheel, numerous cars began to falter and retire, with Franchitti taking over the wheel during the mandatory driver change pit-stop. Keeping the car in position, the Rover crossed the line in a creditable sixth. Overall victory was scored by the Chevrolet Camaro of Jack Tetley and Alex Buncombe.

Wood also contested the Robert Brooks Trophy, a race for small capacity sportsracing cars of the late 1950s and early 1960s. Called into action to drive a car just prior to the race weekend, Wood drove a Widi Climax Mk.2 to twelfth position, finishing not far behind the lead battle headed by Andrew Kirkaldy in a Lotus 11.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

* Ross Gunn was victorious in the United States last weekend, scoring class victory in the latest round of the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship at Long Beach in California. Driving a Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3, Gunn and his team-mate, Alex Riberas led home the hard-charging Lexus RCF GT3 of Ben Barnicoat and Jack Hawksworth to score an exciting win.

The race was a major boost to Gunn's 2022 stateside challenge, having recorded retirements from his opening two races of the season. The Vale-based driver said, "This was a great result for the team, everyone did an amazing job and we are now looking forward to the next race at the end of the month."