It's gold for Aylesbury's Jessica Gadirova at European Championships in Munich

Jessica Gadirova (L) is hugged by her twin sister Jennifer after winning the Women's Floor Exercise Final at the European Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Munich. Photo: Getty.

The 17-year-old Aylesbury Gymnastics Academy star scored 14.000 to beat Italy’s Martina Maggio into second with 13.933 with her compatriot Angela Andreoli's 13.866 securing bronze.

Gadirova's twin sister, Jennifer, finished fifth on floor and the pair embraced once Jessica’s gold was confirmed.

And Jessica said her sister’s support didn’t go unnoticed during her gold medal-winning routine.

She said: “I thought, 'I'm doing it for you'. I love her so much. She had watery eyes which made me have watery eyes.

"This is the last time I’ll compete that floor routine, so it’s incredible to win the title with it.

“It will always have a special place in my heart.

"I’ll be working on a new routine after this looking ahead to the World Championships in Liverpool, where the crowd will be amazing I’m sure.

“I’m in a bit of a daze - I’m shocked to have retained my title to be honest and it hasn’t really sunk in.”

Jennifer added: “The gold medal touched my heart. Last time I was at home watching my sister. I'm so happy for her. Being there on the floor cheering her on, I couldn't ask for any more."

Jessica, who didn’t take part in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games so that she could focus on the event in Munich as well as October’s World Championships in Liverpool, was unable to emulate her 2021 silver medal in the vault, instead finishing fifth on this occasion.

And with that, plus a slip on the beam during qualification, it made her that bit more determined to succeed.

She said: “The vault didn’t go to plan. I missed out on the medals which I was quite disappointed by. I had another chance on floor. I blocked everything out and focused on my best performance.

"I just tried to put [the beam error] behind me and just keep moving forward and try to forget about what happened.

“Because those don’t really define me. I know who I am and I know what I’m capable of. And I think it definitely shows that I’m capable of achieving great things.”