​It’s Festival fever! Silverstone prepares for annual event

Julian Thomas will be in action at the Silverstone Festival this weekend. Photo: James Beckett.

​The Silverstone Festival is set to provide three days of action-packed historic and classic race action around the venue's Historic Grand Prix Circuit write James and Freddie Beckett.

​With its roots stretching back to the International Historic Festival first held at the track in 1990, the Silverstone Festival has grown during recent years to become the largest on-track event for historic racing machines in the world.

Thousands of motoring enthusiasts will descend on the local course for the event, with 20 races for historic and classic racing cars featuring on Saturday and Sunday after a day of official qualifying opens the event on Friday.

F1 and Le Mans cars head the event's varied programme, that also boasts races for GT3 Legends, single-seaters, sportscars and saloon cars. Former host of the BBC television programme Top Gear, Richard Hammond, will be at the Festival to race an Austin Healey 3000 in the Royal Automobile Club Historic Tourist Trophy, while Olympic cycling legend, Sir Chris Hoy, will also be on-track in a 4700cc Ford Falcon.

A number of regional drivers and teams will be seen in action, including Buckingham's Julian Thomas who is set to star in a number of the weekend's races. Thomas is entered to drive a variety of machinery including an ex-Andy Rouse British Touring Car Championship-winning Sierra RS500, an Audi R8 LMS GT3 and a Shelby Daytona Cobra - a car in which he won in style with at the Festival last year.

Fresh from racing his Bentley T Type at Silverstone during the Bentley Drivers' Club event, Ben Eastick will be back at his local track to drive his Jaguar D Type in the Royal Automobile Club Woodcote Trophy and Sir Stirling Moss Trophy Race.

This event, that is the second race on Saturday's schedule brings together a mouth-watering of Historic Sportscars from the 1950s - the type that raced in the 24 Hours of Le Mans and at Goodwood in the 9 Hours and Tourist Trophy races.

*Tom Ingram further extended his lead at the head of the Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship standings after an action-packed weekend at Scotland's Knockhill track on Sunday. The Vale-based driver, racing a Hyundai for Team VERTU, scored one victory from three race starts to move 17 points clear of Ash Sutton, with three race events remaining this season.

Ingram was third in Sunday's opening race, finishing behind BMW duo Jake Hill and Charles Rainford, before winning race two in style ahead of the NAPA Racing Ford pairing of Sutton and Dan Cammish. Fourth in the final race of the weekend, a contest won by Jake Hill, Ingram said afterwards, "Knockhill has been kind to us this year.

"Three good races and three solid results as the championship races towards its final rounds. Donington Park is next and then its Silverstone and Brands Hatch, three events and nine races to decide the championship."

*After a short summer break, the British GT Championship resumes this weekend at Brands Hatch.

The penultimate event of the 2025 season will take place on Sunday, with competitors racing for two hours around the 2.6-mile Brands Hatch Grand Prix Circuit. The Vale-based Beechdean AMR team will be in action, with Andrew Howard driving the team's Aston Martin Vantage GT3 with Tom Wood.

* The Ligier European Series continues at Spa-Francorchamps this weekend, with Aston Clinton's Josh Steed set to participate. Last seen on-track at Le Mans in June, Ligier European Series competitors were handed a long summer break, all who are now keen to kick-start their season at the famous Belgian track.

Steed will race alongside Ben Caisley in a Nielsen Racing-entered Ligier JS P4-Ford, with the duo contesting the leading prototype class of the contest. Practice and qualifying sessions will take place prior to two one-hour races that are scheduled to take place on Saturday and Sunday.