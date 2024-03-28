Inspirational international sportswoman now paralysed from the neck down to compete in Marathon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In November 2019, Didi, a former professional international showjumper, was left paralyzed from the neck down after a freak accident at home. After many months of life saving treatment and then rehabilitation at Stoke Mandeville spinal unit she is not letting her paralysis slow her down! She has designed her own ‘iron-woman’ style triathlon challenge to Ski, ‘wheel’ and shoot with the aim to raise £25,000 to buy a 2nd and more modern FES bike for Stoke Mandeville Hospital.

The first challenge will be ‘wheel’ and she will compete in the London marathon on April 21 using a specially adapted wheelchair. During the rehab period in Stoke Mandeville she was introduced to Functional Electrical Stimulation cycling (FES). FES applies low level electrical pulses to paralysed muscles to improve their functional capacity. This improves muscle fitness, aerobic activity and circulation. There is huge demand for residents with spinal cord injury and by adding a 2nd bike to the gym will be life changing for these patients.

Previously a keen and accomplished sportswoman, Didi has become a crusader and inspiration for people with spinal cord injuries and will stop at nothing to improve the quality of life for those after paralysis. She said, “Over 50,000 people across the UK face a life of paralysis through damage to their spinal cord. Across the UK 7 people are injured everyday. Initiating a suitable rehabilitation programme quickly can aid in the recovery of some functions and improve the quality of life for the injured person.