​Ingram’s lead maintained in BTCC after Knockhill

Tom Ingram still leads the BTCC standings.

​Tom Ingram continues to lead the Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship title race after the latest three rounds of the season that took place at the Knockhill track in Scotland.

​With just three race events remaining in the 2024 BTCC season, the Vale-based Bristol Street Motors Hyundai EXCELR8 racer holds a narrow three point advantage ahead of his nearest rival, Jake Hill (BMW) with reigning champion, Ash Sutton (Ford) a further 20 points back.

Ingram suffered a mixed weekend at Knockhill, failing to finish Sunday's opening race before recovering to finish tenth in race two after starting from the rear of the grid. A strong drive in his final race, saw him finish in second position to allow him to maintain his lead at the head of the Drivers' Standings - although with a decreased margin.

Speaking afterwards, Ingram said: "This wasn't the best day in the office for me, but finishing second in race two has allowed me to keep the lead of the championship. We are nearing the serious end of the campaign now and so every point counts."

Donington Park is next up for the BTCC racers in ten days’ time, with Silverstone and Brands Hatch rounding out the calendar in September and October.

*With the high-profile Silverstone Festival and Goodwood Revival race events now looming large on the historic motorsport calendars, it was first the turn of the Bentley Drivers' Club to take centre stage at Silverstone for the annual running of their much-anticipated summer club race meeting.

The race meeting didn't disappoint, and Ben Eastick stormed to his fourth success in the The Times Challenge race at the wheel of his front-engined Bentley T Type Special. Eastick, seen previously racing a Jaguar D Type at both the Silverstone Festival and Goodwood Revival, clocked the fastest time in qualifying, set the fastest race lap and stormed to a convincing victory much to the delight of onlookers.

Lewis Fox was seen on-track in a Bentley 3/4, the same car he raced spectacularly in an Allcomers Race at the Walter Hayes Trophy last November. Classified second in an amended Times Challenge race result, Fox seemingly encountered a mechanical problem during the closing stages of the race and was forced to head to the pits. He was later due to race another Bentley car with Ewan Getley in The John Duff Trophy and Frank Clement Cup, but the duo were non-starters in the 40-minute two-driver race with their 4.5-litre supercharged car.

Stephen Skipworth looked set to challenge for honours in the Aston Martin Owners' Club administered St John Horsfall Trophy Race with his Aston Martin 2-litre Speed Monoposto, leading early on. Sadly Skipworth's challenge for victory ended at the mid-point, when he was forced to pull out of contention on the run down the Wellington Straight. Skipworth's demise handed victory to the Aston Martin Speed 'Red Dragon' of Alan Middleton, with David Freeman driving the ex. St John Horsfall Aston Martin 'Spa Special' securing second in a race taking place 75 years after Horsfall lost his life in an accident at Silverstone.

*Steller Motorsport are preparing to race at the Spa-Francorchamps track in Belgium, with the Michelin Le Mans Cup season set to continue with a race on August 24th.

The Le Mans Cup has not been on-track since support races to the 24 Hours of Le Mans in June, and the championship's visit to Belgium is much anticipated. Sennan Fielding and Sylvain Guintoli will drive the team's Nissan-powered LMP3 car, with drivers for the Steller Audi R8 GT3 that won at Spa last year, yet to be announced.