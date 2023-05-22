Ingram takes BTCC win at Snetterton
Tom Ingram scored victory in the third and final Kwik Fit British Touring Championship race of the weekend at Snetterton on Sunday, and is now classified second in the Drivers' Standings after nine races (write Colin and James Beckett)
The reigning champion, driving a Hyundai for the Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 team, also scored fourth and seventh place finishes in races around the former airfield circuit in Norfolk on a day that saw title rival, Ash Sutton (NAPA Racing UK Ford Focus) win twice.
Vale-based Ingram trails Sutton by a margin of just eight points as the BTCC racers prepare to head to the ultra-fast Thruxton Circuit in Hampshire for the next event of the action-packed season in just ten days time.
Speaking afterwards Ingram said: "That was hard work and I’m glad to have got that one done. I am very pleased to finish the weekend off with a win. This place [Snetterton] has always been really good to us as a team over the years. We got out first win here back in 2021 - the first win for EXCELR8, and it’s a circuit I’ve always just really enjoyed."
*The Intelligent Money British GT Championship season continues at Donington Park this weekend, with the Leicestershire venue hosting the fourth round of the season. The Vale-based Beechdean AMR team will field their Aston Martin Vantage GT3 for Andrew Howard and Ross Gunn, and the duo are looking to maintain their strong start to the 2023 season that sees them second in the drivers’ standings and third in the team championship.