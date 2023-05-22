​Ingram takes BTCC win at Snetterton

Tom Ingram was victorious at Snetterton.

The reigning champion, driving a Hyundai for the Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 team, also scored fourth and seventh place finishes in races around the former airfield circuit in Norfolk on a day that saw title rival, Ash Sutton (NAPA Racing UK Ford Focus) win twice.

Vale-based Ingram trails Sutton by a margin of just eight points as the BTCC racers prepare to head to the ultra-fast Thruxton Circuit in Hampshire for the next event of the action-packed season in just ten days time.

Speaking afterwards Ingram said: "That was hard work and I’m glad to have got that one done. I am very pleased to finish the weekend off with a win. This place [Snetterton] has always been really good to us as a team over the years. We got out first win here back in 2021 - the first win for EXCELR8, and it’s a circuit I’ve always just really enjoyed."