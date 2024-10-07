​Ingram misses out on BTCC title

Tom Ingram scored a sixth win of the season on Sunday but was unable to land the 2024 British Touring Car Championship title (Photo courtesy of JEP)

​Despite winning his sixth race of the season at Brands Hatch on Sunday, Tom Ingram was unable to regain the Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship that he last won in 2022.

The Vale-based racer entered the final race weekend of the season placed just one point behind series leader, Jake Hill (BMW), but the BMW racer made his intentions to win a maiden BTCC title clear with victory in Sunday's opening encounter around the 2.6-mile Brands Hatch Grand Prix Circuit.

Ingram, driving a Hyundai for the EXCELR8 Bristol Street Motors team, finished third to maintain his own title push, and then he ramped up his own aspirations of a second title victory by winning race two.

Lining up for a title decider, the class of the 2024 BTCC season roared away to start the final action of the year as light was fading over the Kent circuit.

With a huge trackside crowd cheering on the action, the out-going champion, Ash Sutton (Ford) was able to race to a fine victory with Hill passing the chequered flag in second position. That was enough for him to win the title.

At the end of the action-packed race, Ingram was classified sixth - the result not enough to change his destiny, missing out on the the championship title and finishing the year seven points behind Hill.

Speaking afterwards, Ingram said: “To be honest this is a day of mixed emotions.

“Entering the weekend it looked set to be a really tough fight, and then Jake [Hill] won the first race.

"I knew I needed wins, and luckily race two went my way. Race three can always be a lottery in touring car racing due to the grid draw, and sadly for me the race didn't quite go my way.

“I can be proud of this campaign though, and the team did an amazing job throughout. I want to thank everyone who has helped make this season the success that it has been.

"I am disappointed not to win the title, of course, but I can't take anything away from Jake and his team. They did an amazing job all year and were competitive throughout."

The BTCC season is now at an end, and racing in Britain's leading saloon car championship will start again at Donington Park next April.