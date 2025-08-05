Ingram leads the way in British Touring Car Championship

Tom Ingram leads the British Touring Car Championship pack at Croft (Photo courtesy of JEP)

​The Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship raced into the second half of its 2025 season at the Croft Circuit in North Yorkshire last weekend, and courtesy of a victory and a second position in two of the three races held on Sunday, Vale-based racer Tom Ingram now leads the title race.

​In front of a large crowd and television audience, driving a Hyundai i30N for Team VERTU, Ingram raced to the top spot in the opening race of Sunday - heading the hard-charging pack, and NAPA Racing's Dan Cammish, to the chequered flag to score a well-deserved victory in the opening encounter at the former airfield track.

Eighth in the second event of the day, a race won by Dan Rowbottom (NAPA Racing Ford), Ingram then bounced back to finish second in the final race of the weekend - finishing narrowly behind title rival, Ash Sutton (NAPA Racing Ford).

Following the three Croft contests, Ingram, the 2022 British Touring Car champion, now has a total of 273 points on the leaderboard - just eight more than Ash Sutton on 265. Dan Rowbottom is placed third, but quite a way back with a score of 195.

Speaking after the event at Croft, Ingram said: “It’s a great result. Team VERTU did a brilliant job. The summer break was really positive for us, we made a lot of little tweaks to continue refining and optimising every aspect of the Hyundai.

“The car felt just superb, as it does every weekend thanks to the fantastic job done by Team VERTU. Every circuit we turn up to, it seems to be in a really good place. I am really looking forward to the next event at Knockhill and the rest of the season, we seem to be in a good place right now.”

Four British Touring Car Championship events remain this year, with the popular Scottish venue of Knockhill next up on August 17th.

*A number of regional racers will be in action this weekend at Silverstone, when the local circuit plays host to the Bentley Drivers' Club annual race event. First held in 1949, the Bentley Drivers' Club Raceday is Britain's longest-standing club racing event, and action this year will once again take place around the 1.6-mile National Circuit course.

*Motorcycle racers, including Aylesbury's Lee Rance, will be on-track at Leicestershire's Mallory Park on Sunday to participate in the latest rounds of the EMRA club championship.