Ingram enjoys double delight at Donington Park

Driving a Hyundai for Team Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8, the 2022 BTCC champion excelled in the day's opening two races - winning rain-soaked events around the Leicestershire track ahead of title rival, and 2023 championship winner, Ash Sutton (NAPA Racing Ford).

Heavy overnight rain severely delayed the race meeting, and for a period of time during Sunday morning the fate of the race meeting hung in the balance as track officials battled to make the parkland venue race ready.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When racing eventually started, the stars of the BTCC took centre stage, and Vale-based racer Ingram was quickly into his stride scoring maximum points from the opening two races.

Rounding out his first race weekend of the season with a fourth place finish in the reversed grid race, Ingram was able to leave Donington as the early championship leader with a score of 58 points - eight clear of Ash Sutton with Jake Hill (Laser Tools BMW) a further seven points back.

*Bad weather and cold temperatures also caused problems at Silverstone for the track's Silverstone 500 race meeting that featured the second round of the 2024 British GT Championship.

The race, the flagship British GT event of the season, attracted a large entry that saw numerous guest entries join season regulars for a battle around the Silverstone Grand Prix Circuit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Howard and Jessica Hawkins represented the Vale-based Beechdean Aston Martin team, and the duo, after three hours of racing were classified 16th overall.

Howard said, "The weather certainly made it difficult for everyone at the beginning, and we just pounded away to try and score a result at the end. This was a hard race for us and we now look ahead to the next event which is at Donington Park at the end of May."

The race was won overall by the Garage 59 McLaren 720S GT3 of Adam Smalley and Shaun Balfe. The duo taking the lead just ten minutes from the fall of the chequered flag.