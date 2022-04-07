Incredible 1-2-3 success for Aylesbury Gymnastic Academy and Gadirova twins

Coaches Molly and Joshua Richardson with Jessica Daykin, Ondine Achampong, Jessica Gadirova and Jennifer Gadirova

Jessica Gadirova was crowned the Senior all-round champion at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool last weekend having scored a total of 54.650, with twin sister Jennifer winning bronze (52.350) and Ondine Achampong the silver (53.500).

In an amazing achievement the club took home four of the five British titles.

Jessica Gadirova also won gold on vault and floor and Jennifer became British champion on the beam too.

Jessica Daykin was the club’s fourth representative in the event, but finished out of the medals.

The twins, now 17, hit the headlines last summer when they won Olympic bronze as part of the Great Britain team in Tokyo.

Jessica said: “I’m over the moon and there’s no words to describe it, but I’m very happy!

“The last time I was here, three years ago, I saw all the other seniors competing, and I’ve been trying to guess what it would be like in the Arena, but it just blew me away. Everyone cheering my name, I just loved the support.

“I did a clean competition which I’m really happy with. I tried to take each piece at a time and not think too far ahead, just one skill at a time.”

Coach Joshua Richardson said: “We are extremely happy with this weekend’s results. We believe it’s the first time there’s been a 1 2 3 podium from the same club.

"It was also the first time the girls competed in front of a crowd since before covid as last year’s Olympics and Europeans were behind closed doors.”

Coach Molly Richardson added: “It was a fantastic weekend for the club and the girls. They were a team throughout the competition and supported one another so well. A 1 2 3 podium was the icing on the cake. To come away with four out of the five British titles is amazing.”

Jessica – who is also the reigning European floor champion after her success in Switzerland last year – was faultless across the apparatus to win gold by more than a mark.

Ondine, who won the British all-around title last year, put up a fine defence of her title to finish in second place.