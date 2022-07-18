Ross Gunn raced to second position at Lime Rock last weekend.

Gunn was in the USA to contest the latest round of the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship, and the Vale-based racer once again proved his worth as a factory-supported Aston Martin driver, by performing strongly for the Ian James-owned Heart of Racing squad.

At the wheel of the Aston Martin GT3, Gunn and Riberas were able to hound the race leading Pfaff Porsche 911 GT3R of eventual winners, Matt Campbell and Matthieu Jaminet, throughout the race - crossing the finish line just 1.883 seconds behind at the fall of the chequered flag and after nearly three hours of racing.

Gunn said, "This was another strong showing by the team and we had to fight hard.

"The Porsche qualified on pole position and demonstrated strong pace throughout. We had to work hard, and were also happy to keep the third place finishing Lexus behind us as the race progressed.

"The team are now able to switch focus as we head to Belgium for the Spa 24 Hours.

"I really enjoy racing at Spa, and for the team this is the first trip outside of America.

"We are all really looking forward to the challenge, and this weekend's result at Lime Rock has been a major confidence boost as we head to Europe."

Gunn and Riberas will be joined in the Heart of Racing driver line-up at Spa by Charlie Eastwood.

A regular racer in the FIA World Endurance Championship, Eastwood brings strong experience to the team for the race that will see 65 GT3 specification cars in action.

Gunn said: "We are looking forward to Charlie [Eastwood] joining us next week for the build-up to Spa, we hope to be in a good position to challenge once track actions starts next Wednesday."

It is the turn of the British GT Championship to visit Spa-Francorchamps this weekend.

A two-hour endurance race on Sunday afternoon is the only race of the 2022 campaign that takes place outside of Britain, and competing teams will take part in practice and qualifying sessions throughout Saturday to kick-start their event.