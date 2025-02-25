​Gunn set to get started in Qatar

Ross Gunn pictured testing the Aston Martin Valkyrie in Qatar last weekend (Photo JEP)

​Ross Gunn and The Heart Of Racing Aston Martin team were in action at the Losail International Circuit in Qatar last weekend for two days of testing during the official pre-season FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) Prologue ahead of this week's opening race of the new season of Le Mans-style endurance racing.

Vale-based GT racer Gunn, an Aston Martin factory-supported driver, will be one of six drivers to debut the Aston Martin Valkyrie in international motorsport on Friday, when the British marque makes a return to the leading class of the Automobile Club de l'Ouest sanctioned World Endurance Championship.

Speaking after last weekend's Prologue test, Gunn said: "We have all been working really hard to get to this place and make this project a reality. The Prologue went well for us, and the cars lapped well and permitted us to gather strong data ahead of the race week. We can now focus on the race, which starts with free practice sessions on Wednesday and qualifying on Thursday."

Ian James, the Heart of Racing Team boss was “very happy” with the progress made by the pair of debuting Aston Martin Valkyries during the Prologue in Qatar. The two team cars completed over 500 laps, as the highly anticipated, V12-powered Hypercar made its first official outing in an official FIA World Endurance Championship track session.

James said: “I am super happy with the amount of laps we’ve achieved and the mileage we’ve completed. Obviously, we’re still in our learning phase. The number 007 car suffered couple of little spins, exploring the limits and some of the system settings, but very happy with the progress.

"We are now taking things day by day right now with the program so all the drivers are happy in the car and we’re just gradually finding a little bit of performance here and there. This car is so new, and we have been busy testing in the United States and in Britain, notably at Silverstone, but we have to be realistic going into this opening WEC race of 2025."

The 2025 FIA World Endurance Championship will feature eight rounds this year, with this weekend's Qatar event opening the campaign. Races in Italy and Belgium will take place in April and May, the championship will move to France and the famous 24 Hours of Le Mans in June, before Brazil, USA, Japan and Bahrain.