​Gunn helps take fourth in Daytona

Ross Gunn impressed in Daytona.

The twice-round-the-clock race at the Daytona International Speedway formed the opening round of the US-based 2024 IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship, with a large grid of GT and Prototype cars taking part.

Vale-based Gunn was tasked with leading the driver line-up for the Heart of Racing team in their number 23 Aston Martin Vantage GT3, and the local racer took the start on Saturday afternoon at the wheel of the car contesting the GTD Pro class.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The packed entry of GT cars provided great action, with numerous cars taking their turn at the head of the pack. During the final stages the Risi Competizione Ferrari 296 of Daniel Serra, Davide Rigon, James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi established themselves at the front to score a memorable victory for the US-based Ferrari team.

Gunn and the Heart of Racing team crossed the line in fourth position, 29th overall, juat one position shy of standing on the GT podium.

Gunn said, "We raced hard and as a team we all performed well. We can now look towards the next race and the rest of the 2024 season."