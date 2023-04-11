​Good start for Vale duo at Oulton Park in GT Championship

The Vale-based Beechdean Aston Martin pairing of Andrew Howard and Ross Gunn performed well to round out the day placed second overall in the championship.

Inclement weather made for difficult racing conditions, and heavy rain showers caused issues for the competing crews in both of the day's one-hour races.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Howard took to the opening stint in the day's first race in the team's Beechdean Ice Cream-supported Vantage GT3 car, handing over to Gunn at the midway point. The ensuing drive from Gunn saw him close on the race leading 2 Seas Motorsport Mercedes of James Cottingham and Jonny Adam, now driven by Adam, with just a handful of laps remaining.

Ross Gunn pictured in British GT action at Oulton Park on Monday. (Photo by James Beckett)

The duo lapped closely on a damp track, with Gunn's lunge for victory at the final corner almost coming good. The Mercedes and Aston Martin both slithered wide and almost off the track, but remained in position for a blast towards the line and the chequered flag.

The second GT race started in torrential rain, and Gunn was tasked with driving first. Running in the leading pack, the Aston Martin factory-supported racer maintained track position for the Beechdean team, handing over to Howard halfway through. This allowed the team owner to race to the chequered flag and claim a well-deserved fifth position.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gunn said: “I really enjoyed racing in the British GT Championship again this weekend. I think we have a really good chance of scoring victories and being in the championship battle.

“I felt as a team were unlucky not to win race one. I had a chance on the final lap to take the lead at Lodge Corner from Jonny, but at this stage of the season scoring strong points is very important and I didn't want us to not finish. The championship is so competitive this year, being consistent is key and scoring points every race important and it's great to be racing with Andrew again."

Ian Loggie and Jules Gounon won the second race in their 2 Seas Motorsport-entered Mercedes AMG GT3 after a mighty battle with the Ram Racing Mercedes of John Ferguson and Raffaele Marciello, and along with team-mates James Cottingham and Jonny Adam now head the British GT Championship points table. The series continues at Silverstone next month and the 3-Hour Silverstone 500 race.