Gearbox troubles hamper Swatton's championship progress at Oulton Park.

Gearbox failure in Friday testing triggered a frustrating chain of events at the Cheshire circuit.

After the initial failure, the team replaced the gearbox a further four times in the space of 24 hours. Two of the replacements didn't even make it on to the track!

Qualifying P12 for both of the weekend races, the Buckingham based teenager finished P11 in race one and P7 in race two, with some comfort that the pace was returning.

Reflecting on the weekend, the Cursley Motorsport driver said: "It was a frustrating weekend for everyone in the team but we kept at it and they got me out on track every time, which I am truly thankful for. Although we were far from our best, we made points in both races.

A good start for Swatton in the second race at Oulton Park

"I really enjoyed race two particularly, as I made up five places, the most I've done in a single race this year! I've lost some ground to those ahead of me in the championship but our final round at Brands Hatch is double points, so this is still very much game on!"

After nine of the ten championship rounds, Swatton remains sixth overall and third in the rookie championship. His final race meeting this year is at Brands Hatch 1st & 2nd November.

Keep up to date with all of his news, results and ways that you can support his journey at www.swattonracing.com and on the main social media platforms by searching for Matthew Swatton Racing