Gatehouse Bank launches community sports fund to support local teams in Milton Keynes

Gatehouse Bank has announced the launch of a community sports fund which aims to support local, grassroots sports teams, including two based in Milton Keynes.

The initiative entails a one-year partnership with five sports teams who will be supplied with new sports kits. All teams were nominated by colleagues across Gatehouse Bank and are based in communities local to the Bank’s colleagues and offices.

The selected sports teams in the local area are the MK United Cobras and the MK United U15s Blues. The teams are run by MK United FC, a community club which has been providing inclusive football to all ages and abilities since 1975. MK United FC’s main focus is providing a fun, safe environment to allow everyone involved to enjoy the game.

Also to receive sponsorship are the Hurdsfield Phoenix Vipers, based in Macclesfield, Tigers Junior Football Club, based in Hornchurch and Match Point Tennis Coaching, based in Kent.

Gatehouse Bank’s community sports fund is in addition to its three-year sponsorship agreement with community sports club, Hyderi Sports Association (HSA), which was announced in December 2023. Through this partnership, Gatehouse has provided sports kits for HSA’s members and facilitated the team’s attendance in sports tournaments, including the Unity Games held in Dubai.

Liz Sweeney, Community Manager at Gatehouse Bank, commented: “Following a successful ongoing partnership with Hyderi Sports Association, we are thrilled to be able to extend our support to more local sports clubs.

“As a Shariah-compliant, ethical Bank and a founding signatory to the UN Principles for Responsible Banking, supporting our local communities is not only one of our key values, but is at the core of everything we do.

“We hope that the sports kits provided will help empower the young athletes to continue performing to the best of their abilities and we look forward to cheering them on at upcoming games and tournaments.”

Jim Whitby, Manager of MK United Cobras, said: “Receiving a good quality away sports kit for all our team members has been a massive help to our club and has given all the players a real boost, even just in our training sessions. We can’t wait to show them off at upcoming competitions!”

Richard Foster, Assistant Manager of MK United Blues, said: “The players will be so excited to receive their new kits and it’s going to make us all feel really proud when we go to away games and play other teams. We’re really grateful to have been chosen to receive the kits as part of the community sports fund set up by Gatehouse Bank.”