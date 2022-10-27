Lewis Fox will contest next week's Walter Hayes Trophy at Silverstone (Photo: Beckett/Ebrey)

The Walter Hayes Trophy has been hosted annually at Silverstone since 2001, attracting Formula Ford racers from around the world and the Vale-based racer will line-up alongside the categories finest.

A regular in the competition, Fox has previously raced his way through the event's unique knockout phase to race in the Grand Final - a result he is aiming for again.

Through his participation in the event, Fox is aiming to raise funds for Sir Jackie Stewart's 'Race Against Dementia' charity, and hopes that a significant total can be raised prior to, and during, the event that starts with testing next Wednesday and a race event across the weekend of November 5-6th.

The Walter Hayes Trophy closes the Silverstone season, and is a popular event that witnesses hotly contested action. Reigning champion, Max Esterson from the United States, is making a return to the race meeting to defend his crown, while a list of former winners are also expected to line-up.

Fox said, "I am looking forward to racing in the Walter Hayes Trophy. The event provides superb race action, and my aim is to reach the Grand Final and score a strong result."

Fox will drive a Ray Formula Ford, run in the competition by Buckingham's Team Fox Racing. The squad are also expected to run other Formula Ford cars in the Walter Hayes Trophy itself, as well as Dallara F3 cars in the event's support races.