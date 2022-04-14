Fourth world title for Pegasus Gym's Steven Cook as Floyd Mayweather senior visits

Steven Cook, Floyd Mayweather senior and Brandon Cook, also an amateur world kickboxing champion

Floyd Mayweather Senior and the Money Team visited the Aylesbury gym, holding a pad man workshop for Pegasus Members.

Fighting for the WKA title, the oldest and most prestigious kickboxing sanctioning body in the world, Steven's opponent was flown in from Cyprus.

Stefanos Stamatiou and is a former multiple champion himself.

Steven Cook with friends and family after his WKA World Championship victory

The fight was the main event of the evening at Bedford International Stadium, called Last Man Standing.

There were lots of celebrities in attendance including Floyd Mayweather Snr and The Money Team. Alex Reid (actor), love island star AJ Bank, Matt Legg (boxer who fought Anthony Joshua) and local celebrity/Amazon top ten book seller Norman Buckland.

Steven went the full 12 rounds, despite both fighters suffering big cuts near their right eyes early on in the contest.

Steven's experienced coach Michael Graham (who is a former two-time world kickboxing champion, three-time national champion for England and has represented England in the 80s) used all his expertise to manage the damage on Steven's eye, which was cut in three places.

Steven scored one knockdown with a left leg roundhouse in round 3.

The fight was very intense with the scores being very close. Steven won by judge's decision and has added the prestigious, professional (world renowned) WKA World title to his other three world titles.