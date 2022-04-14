Fourth world title for Pegasus Gym's Steven Cook as Floyd Mayweather senior visits
Pegasus Gym has had two reasons to celebrate this month – the visit of a boxing great and its co-owner Steven Cook winning a fourth world title.
Floyd Mayweather Senior and the Money Team visited the Aylesbury gym, holding a pad man workshop for Pegasus Members.
Fighting for the WKA title, the oldest and most prestigious kickboxing sanctioning body in the world, Steven's opponent was flown in from Cyprus.
Stefanos Stamatiou and is a former multiple champion himself.
The fight was the main event of the evening at Bedford International Stadium, called Last Man Standing.
There were lots of celebrities in attendance including Floyd Mayweather Snr and The Money Team. Alex Reid (actor), love island star AJ Bank, Matt Legg (boxer who fought Anthony Joshua) and local celebrity/Amazon top ten book seller Norman Buckland.
Steven went the full 12 rounds, despite both fighters suffering big cuts near their right eyes early on in the contest.
Steven's experienced coach Michael Graham (who is a former two-time world kickboxing champion, three-time national champion for England and has represented England in the 80s) used all his expertise to manage the damage on Steven's eye, which was cut in three places.
Steven scored one knockdown with a left leg roundhouse in round 3.
The fight was very intense with the scores being very close. Steven won by judge's decision and has added the prestigious, professional (world renowned) WKA World title to his other three world titles.
Linus Udofia, who teaches Pegasus Gym’s adult boxing classes is due to fight in front of Channel 5 cameras at the o2 Arena on May 13. He is the top billing and fighting for the British Middleweight championship.