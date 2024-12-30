Fog stops the fun for Vale-based racers at Mallory Park
Vale-based racers were at the Leicestershire lakeside track for the popular race meeting, although the festive fun struggled to even start due to fog shrouding the track.
Car racing qualifying sessions were completed behind a Safety Car, and the motorcyclists of the East Midland Racing Association (EMRA) took to the track to kick start the race action
However, the opening motorcycle event was quickly stopped due to an on-track incident, and a 6-lap restarted race was eventually won by Aaron Staniforth riding a Honda 600cc.
Daniel Kell was one of the stars of the 750 Motor Club Allcomers Saloon Car Race, driving a Ford Sierra XR4x4. The event's unique entry system formed the grids for the races, and Hitech GP race engineer, Kell, was in the thick of the action right from the off.
Running strongly, the Ford racer was running in third position when the race was placed under a Safety Car due to conditions deteriorating. Officials opted to run cars at a controlled slower pace, showing the chequered flag early to end the contest. Race victory went the way of Sean Reynolds (Ford Fiesta ST240) with Sam Daffin (Ford Fiesta) classified second.
The 750 Motor Club Allcomers Sports Car Race also ended early, after running for a period behind the Safety Car as the fog worsened.
Andy Boyce (Radical) was leading when the race was suspended, with Rob Warner (Caterham) and Steve Barnard (Audi TT) rounding out the podium.
Preston Bissett's Oak Richardson, making his Plum Pudding event debut, was classified eighth at the wheel of his Mazda MX5. Simon Ham was also present with his Jaguar E-Type.
* Alexz Wigg finished fifth in the Wild 'n' Woolly motocross event held near Tamworth on Boxing Day. The famous race was taking place away from its home region for the first time in its long history, and 40 riders lined-up to contest the popular 22-lap race.
Callum Hughes was victorious at the fall of the chequered flag - finishing a lap clear of Scott Bates. James Barnwell completed the overall podium, with Wigg, from Winslow, fifth having completed a total of 20 laps.