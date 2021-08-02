Fantastic performances by Aylesbury's twin gymnasts in Olympic floor exercise final

Jennifer and Jessica Gadirova (Picture by Getty Images)

In their last event in Tokyo 2020, Aylesbury s amazing twin gymnasts Jessica and Jennifer Gadirova showed off their skills in the floor exercise final.

Among the top eight gymnasts competing for the medals, Jessica - the current European Champion - was 6th with a score of 14.000 (5.6 difficult and 8.4 execution).

Jennifer - who until Simone Biles withdrew from the event yesterday had been first reserve - was 7th with a score of 13.233 (5.1 difficulty and 8.133 execution).

The 16-year-olds are coached by Joshua and Molly Richardson at Aylesbury Gymnastics Academy. Josh has been in Tokyo supporting them throughout.

BBC commentators watching Jessica's routine told viewers they were going to love it! Describing it as 'captivating' and 'surely worthy of a place on the Olympic podium'.

They praised her interpretation and said she couldn't have done the tumbling any better. They were very impressed at how she sells the routine and 'engages the audience, drawing them into the routine with her facial expressions.

Jennifer was last to perform, knowing that she needed to beat 14.166 for a medal. Although this wasn't to be, she put in another fantastic performance and was again praised for great choreography.

"What a routine, what an Olympics they have had," said BBC commentators. "They have made their mark on the world. The British team have really come and performed well - absolutely phenomenal.

"At 16 the girls are so expressive, in a couple of years imagine how they are going to be.

"They have relished this experience and it's going to pay dividends."