​Double delight for Biswell

Mark Biswell pictured in action at a rain-soaked Mallory Park last weekend. Photo: James Beckett.

​In treacherous conditions the Quainton-based racer rode superbly to score maiden victories on his Bizzle BikeSport-entered machine in races for Pre-Injection machines, while also scoring two strong second place finishes in multi-class events for GP80-450 and Classic Era bikes.

Biswell has been an frequent visitor to Leicestershire's Mallory Park in recent years, contesting Thundersport GB events before the organisation's demised ahead of this season, and a number of EMRA races. Putting his ability to ride well in the rain to good use, the local track ace clocked the fastest times in qualifying to put himself in pole position for the day's racing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In Pre-Injection races, Biswell was the class of the field. Leaping away to lead, Biswell stretched his advantage to a margin of twenty-one seconds to win his first race ahead of Tim Bradley (Honda 600) and Andrew Denyer (Yamaha 750).

Although his winning margin was slightly less in the second group race later in the day, victory was still 12 seconds ahead of the chasing Bradley, and third-placed racer Ben Parsons (Kawasaki 600).

However, despite leading away at the start of both GP80-450 and Classic Era races to lead, Biswell was later caught and passed in both races by the nimble Honda 125 of George Bedford, a rider who also demonstrated his own skill around Mallory's fast lakeside track to win twice.

Biswell was also the lucky recipient of the Jim Noice Trophy, an impressive shield presented annually by the Noice family for a race held at Mallory Park. Speaking afterwards, Biswell said, "It was a lovely surprise to be awarded with the trophy, and I would like to thank everyone involved."

*The EMRA Club Championship season continues at Mallory Park at the beginning of September.