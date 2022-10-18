Donington joy for Beechdean as they secure class win in British GT Championship

Andrew Howard and his Beechdean Aston Martin team returned to the British GT Championship at Donington Park on Sunday. Photo: James Beckett.

Andrew Howard and Lewis Proctor started from the back of the Silver-Am class grid after falling victim to a sudden downpour during race qualifying on Saturday, but the pairing at the wheel of the team's yellow Aston Martin Vantage GT3 stormed through the field to score a well-deserved class victory - crossing the line seventh overall.

The 'Donington Decider', as the race was dubbed, saw several class titles of the championship up for grabs, and the two-hour race around one of Britain's most popular race tracks provided an ideal opportunity for Howard's Beechdean team to make a return to the GT championship.

Competing as guest competitors in the race, after being competitors in the Total Spa 24 Hours and Fanatec GT World Challenge this season, Howard and Proctor quickly got themselves up to speed around the 2.5-mile parkland track.

Howard, a former two-time British GT champion, said: “It was a great feeling to win again and especially in a championship as uber-competitive as British GT. This championship is more competitive than ever, and I would like to thank Lewis (Proctor) for his fine performance, the first time in a front-engined Aston Martin GT3 car.

“We managed things well during the weekend. Didn't panic after our struggles in qualifying and got the win."

Proctor said: “I am so happy with this result, for myself, for Andrew and for all who work for Beechdean AMR. This was my first taste of the Aston Martin GT3 and I am very happy with the amazing support I've received from Beechdean AMR and this was a great way to end my season.”

Overall the race was won by the Century Motorsport BMW M4 GT3 driven by Darren Leung and Alexander Sims, with the Vale-based 2Seas Motorsport Mercedes AMG GT3 of Lewis Williamson and James Cottingham placed ninth to claim fourth overall in the final championship standings.