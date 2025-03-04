Dismay for Gunn in Qatar after transmission failure

The Aston Martin Valkyrie raced for the first time in last week's FIA WEC opener in Qatar (Photo couresty of JEP)

​A transmission failure for The Heart Of Racing number 007 Aston Martin Valkyrie after 181 laps ended the challenge of Ross Gunn and his Aston Martin Racing team-mates in last week's FIA World Endurance Championship season opener, the Qatar 1812km.

The first race of the new season of Le Mans-style endurance racing was the location for the much anticipated global race debut of the V12-powered Aston Martin Valkyrie Le Mans specification Hypercar, but sadly for Vale-based racer Gunn, his challenge ended early when the transmission of the 6-litre normally aspirated car cried enough.

Having spent the winter months developing its Valkyrie racecar, Aston Martin arrived in Qatar with a determination to finish the race with both the 007 car, driven by Gunn, Tom Gamble and Harry Tincknell and their 009 car, raced by Roman De Angelis, Alex Riberas and Marco Sorensen.

Gunn's car led the duo in qualifying, and was the leading team car in the event until its mid-race retirement.

Speaking afterwards, Gunn said, "It was very special to be part of the world debut for Valkyrie. Yes, we would have liked to finish the race with 007 but we gained much experience along the way and feel that we obtained really strong data for the season ahead.

"The project is still very new. For me though, I can now look forward to driving the car again in the Sebring 12 Hours which is the second IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar race of the season and that's next weekend in Florida."

The number 009 Aston Martin did reach the finish in Qatar, crossing the line in 17th position - having completed a total of 286 laps. The race overall was dominated by Ferrari, who scored a 1-2-3 finish for the 499P cars. The winning example, the number 50, driven by Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen completed 318 laps - the trio also won last year's 24 Hours of Le Mans in France.

*Steller Motorsport concluded a busy testing schedule at the Circuit Paul Ricard in France last week with the Corvette Z06 GT3.R cars they will use in the Fanatec GT World Challenge powered by AWS this season. The Vale-based team spent the best part of a fortnight in Spain, at the Circuit de Catalunya, and then at Paul Ricard to put their new cars through their paces prior to the GT World Challenge Prologue that takes place back at Paul Ricard early next week. No drivers for Steller's season ahead have yet been named.

*Chris Metcalfe has confirmed he will be heading to Belgium this month to test a Renault Clio Cup car at the Zolder track near Brussels. If the test is successful, Metcalfe plans to race the Clio at Silverstone in early April in the opening rounds of the Renault Clio Cup GB series that will visit the track's Grand Prix Circuit for its opening rounds.