Delight for Lando Norris as he claims maiden Silverstone victory

Lando Norris driving towards victory at Silverstone on Sunday (Photo: Pirelli Media)

​Over 168,000 spectators crowded into Silverstone on Sunday to watch a dramatic and rain-affected British Grand Prix that was won in dramatic style by McLaren racer Lando Norris.

​Norris benefited from a ten-second penalty handed to team-mate Oscar Piastri, who was found to have driven erratically prior to a restart after one of three safety-car periods in the race, to claim a maiden victory at Silverstone and his fourth win of the campaign.

After a spectacular drive to pole position during Saturday's qualifying, reigning world champion, Max Verstappen, led the early laps in his Red Bull, but was in second position when the controversial incident that saw Piastri penalised occurred. Verstappen spun prior to a restart after the final safety-car period.

As Piastri prepared to restart on lap 22, he slowed dramatically on the Hangar Straight. Verstappen, unsighted in the wet conditions, passed the Australian. Handing the position back instantly, Verstappen then spun his car as he accelerated out of Stowe corner. The incident resulted in Piastri being given a ten-second penalty by race stewards, which he took during a pit-stop late in the race.

Piastri's pit visit handed the lead to Lando Norris, who drove to the chrequered flag in fine style, describing his win as "beautiful" over the team radio on the slowing down lap.

Speaking afterwards, Norris said, "Apart from a championship, I think this is as good as it gets in terms of feelings and in terms of achievement.

“The last few laps, I was just looking into the crowd. I was just trying to take it all in, enjoy the moment, because it might never happen again. I hope it does. But these are memories that I'll bring with me forever."

Vale resident, Sir Jackie Stewart OBE, said, "The British Grand Prix is one of the finest sporting events in the world. Again, Silverstone has hosted a weekend everyone, and Britain, can be proud of. I congratulate Lando Norris on being the latest British driver to win his home Grand Prix. It is something very special for a driver."

*Fresh from the Crowdstrike Spa 24 Hours less than a fortnight ago, the Vale-based Beechdean AMR squad will be back in action this weekend at Snetterton for round five of the British GT Championship. Andrew Howard and Tom Wood will drive the Aston Martin Vantage GT3 in two one-hour races in Norfolk on Sunday.