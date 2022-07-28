The course, which is a simple out and back from Waddesdon Manor visitor car park to the front of the Waddesdon Manor House, attracted 222 finishers.
The race at the front was a battle between two Dacorum AC team mates, James French (16:03) and Adam Edgeworth (16:04), as they battled for victory and club bragging rights.
It was no surprise that they won the Men’s team Award, as well as the Ladies team award with their club also providing the overall ladies winner in Kate Rennie (17.38) who was ahead of the Vale’s Chelsea Baker (18:03) who was second lady.
The host club, Vale of Aylesbury Athletic Club, took home both of the Junior men’s awards.
Thomas Fell (16:13) was fourth overall and was rewarded with the U20 Junior prize and Woody Day (18.19) was the first U17.
At the other end of the spectrum, Vale had two winners in Tim Jones (19.55) who won the Veteran Men’s over-60 award and Sharon Maisey (22.17) the female veteran over-50 award.