Dacorum AC's David Olima leads team-mate Kate Rennie to the finish line. Photo by Barry Cornelius.

The course, which is a simple out and back from Waddesdon Manor visitor car park to the front of the Waddesdon Manor House, attracted 222 finishers.

The race at the front was a battle between two Dacorum AC team mates, James French (16:03) and Adam Edgeworth (16:04), as they battled for victory and club bragging rights.

It was no surprise that they won the Men’s team Award, as well as the Ladies team award with their club also providing the overall ladies winner in Kate Rennie (17.38) who was ahead of the Vale’s Chelsea Baker (18:03) who was second lady.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The host club, Vale of Aylesbury Athletic Club, took home both of the Junior men’s awards.

Thomas Fell (16:13) was fourth overall and was rewarded with the U20 Junior prize and Woody Day (18.19) was the first U17.