​Chris Metcalfe all set to return in GT4

​Chris Metcalfe is preparing to re-start his race career in 2024 when he will contest races at the wheel of a GT4 car in Britain and mainland Europe.

Chris Metcalfe is ready to race a GT4 specification car in 2024 (Photo James Beckett)

​Metcalfe was a star of Vauxhall Caterham racing in the 1990s, and following a test at Silverstone in a Toyota GT4 car the local racer has been busy working towards making a full-time return to the track.

Metcalfe will drive a GT4 specification car early in the new year at the Zolder track in Belgium, before undertaking further outings at Donington Park, Silverstone and Snetterton.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking last week, Metcalfe said: “I am very fortunate to have a strong team behind my racing return, all who are very keen on seeing me race a GT car.

“During the last couple of years I have been close to racing a number of exciting cars, but for a variety of reasons things didn't happen as expected.

"This project will enable me to race a GT4 car and build the necessary experience of modern GT cars to allow me to race a GT3 car. We will announce which brand of car I will drive and race very soon.”

The British GT Championship and MSVR-administered GT Cup will provide Metcalfe with his British racing opportunities during 2024, with the FFSA French GT4 Championship and GT4 European Series offering options for him to race in Europe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Metcalfe continues, "The British GT Championship starts at Oulton Park on Easter weekend, and the GT4 European Series starts at Paul Ricard in France during early April. We want to be in a position to race by then.”

The Crowdstrike 24 Hours of Spa is another race that Metcalfe wishes to contest, saying: “The 24 Hours of Spa is the world's largest race for GT3 cars, with seventy cars competing. GT4 racing will help me prepare for the 24 Hours, which this year will celebrate one hundred years since its first running."