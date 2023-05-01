​Busy week for Bucks drivers across the UK

Tom Ingram will be back in action this weekend.

​A former winner of the gruelling near week-long motorcycle event based in Fort William, Wigg launched his quest for victory on Monday after taking part in the pre-event parade and build-up in the Scottish town on Sunday.

Riding for the John Lee Motorcycles supported team, Wigg will ride in competitive sections every day this week until Saturday, when riders will eventually cross the finish line.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Scottish Six Day Trial is one of motorcycling's most prestigious events, with riders from all over the world lining-up to take part. Renowned for its tough sections, the SSDT offers a stern test to rider and machine through the Scottish Highlands.

*The Intelligent Money British GT Championship continues this weekend at Silverstone, when the Grand Prix track hosts the Silverstone 500 - which is round three of the 2023 season.

Andrew Howard and Ross Gunn will contest the three-hour race in the Beechdean Aston Martin Racing-entered Aston Martin Vantage GT3, and the podium finishers at Oulton Park on Easter Monday will now be hoping for continued success in their home race.

A bumper entry of GT3 and GT4 cars will take part in the Silverstone 500, with race qualifying taking place on Saturday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

* Tom Ingram will start Sunday's second Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship event of 2023 at Brands Hatch placed second overall in the Drivers' Standings.

The Vale-based racer will drive a TradePrice Cars-supported Hyundai for the EXCELR8 team, and the reigning touring car champion scored a total of 40 points from his first three races of the year at Donington Park a fortnight ago.