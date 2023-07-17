​Busy time for Vale driver Wood

James Wood in action at a sun baked Circuit Paul Ricard last weekend in the latest round of the Le Mans Cup (Photo by James Beckett)

On Saturday, the Michelin Le Mans Cup season continued in France. Sharing driving duties with Sennan Fielding, Wood was nominated as the race's start driver for the Steller Motorsport team.

The Audi R8 GT3 LMS with Wood at the wheel made a solid start - gaining places after a number of cars collided and spun around at the first corner – before becoming involved in a battle for places during the closing laps of his opening 45-minute stint. A Full Course Yellow (FCY) period gave Wood the suitable time to dive into the pits to hand over to Fielding for the car's run to the chequered flag.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, the pit-stop did not go quite as planned, and the Steller team found themselves victim to a ten second post-race penalty for an indiscretion during the boxing and subsequent fuelling of the Audi.

Fielding was soon back in the race but crossed the line 11th in GT3, 34th overall.

Following the conclusion of the Le Mans Cup race, Wood flew back to the UK to head to Goodwood for the final day of action at the venue's famed Festival of Speed.