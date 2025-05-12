​Busy time for Steller Motorsport drivers

Steller Motorsport's busy GT World Challenge Europe season continues this week at both Spa and Zandvoort (Photo: James Beckett)

​There is no let-up for GT World Challenge teams, including for the Vale-based Steller Motorsport, with this week not only providing two days of GT testing at Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium ahead of next month's Crowdstrike Spa 24 Hours, but also the second Sprint Cup race meeting at the Zandvoort circuit in Holland.

​The famous Spa-Francorchamps track is the venue for the Spa 24 Hours Prologue, an event that has provided all competing teams the opportunity to hone their skills around the track that annually plays host to the Belgian F1 Grand Prix.

Fresh from competing at Brands Hatch in the opening GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup powered by AWS, the Steller Motorsport team swiftly turned around to head to Belgium with their Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R, with Matisse Lismont and Jesse Salmenautio nominated to drive.

The duo raced the Corvette at Brands Hatch, and are also scheduled to race the car at Zandvoort on Saturday and Sunday. Other drivers looking to race in the Crowdstrike Spa 24 Hours are also expected to take turns behind the wheel of the Corvette during the test in Belgium.

The Spa 24 Hours celebrated its centenary last year, and another bumper grid of GT3 cars is expected for the race that takes place at the end of next month. 2025 will mark Steller Motorsport's debut in the race, and the local squad are hoping to field two of their US-built Corvette cars then.

Following the conclusion of the test yesterday (Wednesday), the team headed to the Dutch coast for two one-hour Sprint Cup races at the Zandvoort circuit, with the Stephane Ratel Organisation announcing a huge 41-car entry for the two one-hour races.

Matisse Lismont says, "We had a solid start to the Sprint Cup season at Brands Hatch and now we can go to Zandvoort looking to improve our position."

*Chris Metcalfe is searching for a drive in the GT4 European Championship races that will support the Crowdstrike Spa 24 Hours in June.

Metcalfe had hoped to line-up in the main race for GT3 cars, but for 2025 has decided to look for a GT4 drive at the near week-long festival of GT racing. The former Caterham Vauxhall racer, says, "I have looked at the main event for this year, but have decided that the GT4 option for 2025 is the best move."

*The 2025 Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship continued at Brands Hatch on Sunday, with three races taking place around the track's 1.2-mile Indy Circuit. Vale-based racer, Tom Ingram, scored his best results of the weekend in the first and third races on the programme when he drove his Team Vertu-entered Hyundai to a brace of third positions.

After a disappointing start to the new season at Donington Park, the BMW marque bounced back at Brands taking victories in all three races with Jake Hill, Daryl DeLeon and Charles Rainford, although Ash Sutton (Ford) did enough across his three starts to leave the Kentish track as the championship leader.

Sutton's margin at the top of the points standings is five from Ingram, who said: "Podium finishes enable me to keep adding points to the tally. It is a tough season, and it looks like every point will be valuable at season's end. We go to Snetterton next and that is a track that can spring a surprise or two."