Three 16-year-olds from Buckingham FC Youth are celebrating their first contracts with senior football sides as they turn their hands to an exciting new phase in their footballing career.

Tia Lee has signed with Reading FC Women to help strengthen the defence of their first team.

Olivia Cruse has joined Northampton's development squad and Sophie Byrom has headed to MK Dons, playing on the wing as part of the Women’s National League Premier Division.

“I have really enjoyed playing with Buckingham, and have had some great experiences,” said Sophie. "After five years in the Dons Academy, I am delighted to now be representing the club on a bigger stage.”

Tia Lee has signed for Reading.

All three girls signed on to play at Moretonville Junior Football Club (now Buckingham FC Youth) when they were around ten, playing for the Firebirds team.

Coach Mark Cruse said: “Coaching the Firebirds has been very rewarding. It has been a privilege to work with a group of dedicated and talented girls. Seeing three of them moving into professional clubs is a real joy. I am so proud of them all.”

Both Tia's parents, Ben and Amanda, and Olivia's Dad, Mark, have been integral parts of the club as coaches and members of the committee.

“These successes belong to all those who have worked so hard to increase girls’ participation in football, from the parents making sacrifices to get their daughters to training and matches, to the coaches, managers and supporters of BFCY who create spaces for girls to play, and thrive” said Sue Moore, Head of Girls Football at BFCY.

During their time at Buckingham FC Youth, the Firebirds have been winners of the Beds Trophy, Bucks Cup, and the club’s own tournaments. They were also banner girls at the Womens Euros in 2022.