Bucks are England Under 25s bowls champions

Champions Buckinghamshire Under 25s celebrate

The under 25 year old men’s bowls team from Buckinghamshire has just achieved a remarkable success.

Having fought through several rounds to reach the national finals at Leamington they won the coveted White Rose Trophy and are now England Bowls Under 25 Men’s Champions.

Having secured a semi-final win they then had a closely contested final victory against Northamptonshire.