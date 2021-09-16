Bucks are England Under 25s bowls champions

Remarkable success as team win coveted White Rose Trophy at Leamington

By Zoe Ashton
Thursday, 16th September 2021, 3:49 pm
Updated Thursday, 16th September 2021, 3:50 pm
Champions Buckinghamshire Under 25s celebrate

The under 25 year old men’s bowls team from Buckinghamshire has just achieved a remarkable success.

Having fought through several rounds to reach the national finals at Leamington they won the coveted White Rose Trophy and are now England Bowls Under 25 Men’s Champions.

Having secured a semi-final win they then had a closely contested final victory against Northamptonshire.

Two of the team and one reserve are members of Waddesdon Bowls Club, Jamie Seymour, Keone Wilson and Kyle Richards. This is a major achievement by Bucks, a minor county having to compete against counties with larger resources.

