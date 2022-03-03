Buckinghamshire team celebrate Sportshall athletics success

Buckinghamshire’s Under 11 boys were second to Surrey, the highest position that county team has ever achieved

The best young athletes in Buckinghamshire were in action in Burgess Hill, Sussex, in the Southeast Sportshall Athletics Championships.

Some 60 youngsters across three age groups represented their county, pitting their wits against the best from the Southeast.

This is a competition that saw the likes of Dina Asher-Smith shine just a few years ago. All Bucks athletes were drawn from just two clubs: Marshall Milton Keynes AC and Vale of Aylesbury AC.

In what was purely a team competition, Buckinghamshire Under 11 boys came second behind Surrey, the highest position that county team has ever achieved.

The Under 11 girls finished fourth, missing out on medals by one point. The Under 13 boys and girls teams both performed well, finishing fourth and fifth respectively. Under 15 girls finished in a creditable fifth place.

“All our teams punched above their weight,” Team Manager Mick Lee said.

“We compete against counties that typically draw from eight to ten athletics clubs, we have just the two. Every one of our athletes should be proud.”

The best Buckinghamshire performance of the day was reserved for the Under 15 Boys team who won their age group competition, with a dramatic dive over the line in the final relay securing the victory.

This was the first time Bucks have ever secured a regional title.