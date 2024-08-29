Buckinghamshire former racehorse crowned Supreme Champion at RoR National Championships

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Stewkley-based former racehorse, Gentleman At Arms, was crowned The Tattersalls RoR Ridden Showing Supreme Champion at the prestigious Jockey Club RoR National Championships at Aintree on Saturday, alongside owner and rider, Harriet Edmunds.

Completing a unique Aintree double having won the Class 2 Pertemps Hurdle Series Qualifier in November, the seven-year-old retired from the sport in February, and is now enjoying great success in showing, demonstrating the extraordinary versatility of thoroughbreds.

The Jockey Club RoR National Championships is Great Britain’s largest event exclusively for former racehorses, with six days of competition across various levels, including classes in dressage, arena eventing, showjumping, and showing. A total of 294 former racehorses competed at Aintree International Equestrian Centre.

In a racing career that spanned four years, Gentleman At Arms, whose stable name is Arthur, won six races and accumulated over £90,000 in earnings under the guidance of Harriet’s father, Stuart Edmunds, at his Stewkley yard, where Harriet is Assistant Trainer.

Despite falling out of love for racing following kissing spine surgery last year, Arthur’s talents are showing no limits, with the National Championships success coming exactly six months after his last race.

Harriet Edmunds said: “It’s completely surreal, I’m just enjoying the whole experience. I always dreamt of having him [when he retired], but never thought the day would come. Neither of us had ever been showing before May, so to be coming away from our first National Championships as the Supreme Champion is a dream come true.”

Rupert Arnold, Executive Consultant for RoR said: “This was a very special event with an amazing atmosphere. To see so many former racehorses in one place looking so well and competing in such a diverse array of disciplines not only showcases what these horses are capable of outside of their racing careers, but also the love and dedication of their owners.”

“On behalf of the charity and the competitors, we would like to say a huge thank you to all our supporters including The Jockey Club for their generous headline sponsorship, Tattersalls for supporting our showing series and all the individual class and other supporters.”

Retraining of Racehorses (RoR), British racing’s official aftercare charity, is devoted to ensuring the welfare of racehorses when they retire from racing, and Gentleman at Arms’ story is an example of the variety of second careers former racehorses enjoy.

More than 2,000 racehorses leave the sport each year, and like people changing jobs, these horses learn new skills and adapt to new environments. Not all second careers involve competition, others provide therapy or are equally happy leisure riding or hacking.