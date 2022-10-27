British title joy for Pegasus co-owner Brandon Cook while Rudol wins gold in Hungary
Brandon Cook, co-owner of Pegasus Gym in Aylesbury, won a British K1 Title in the main event of The Last Man Standing in Bedford.
He had older brother and fellow co-owner Steven, a four-time multi weight professional world kickboxing champion, and Michael Graham, a renowned combat trainer who has represented England, in his corner.
Pegasus’s Andy Rudol also won two gold medals for kickboxing at the ICO World Championships in Hungary, taking his personal tally to seven gold medals.