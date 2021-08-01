Both Aylesbury's twin gymnasts will now compete in Olympic floor exercise final

Jennifer and Jessica Gadirova (Picture Getty Images)

Olympic team bronze medallists Jessica and Jennifer Gadirova, 16, will now both compete in Monday's (August 2) floor exercise final at Tokyo 2020, among the top eight gymnasts.

The twins will already be bringing bronze medals back to Aylesbury following Great Britain's incredible success in the team event. Now they both have a chance to add to that.

Jessica had already secured her place in the floor final after last week's qualification process, but Jennifer finished ninth, to be first reserve.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

America's Simone Biles, the defending champion from Rio 2016, has been suffering from something described as the 'twisties' which affects gymnasts' orientation in space and has decided to withdraw from the floor final. It means Jennifer now joins Jessica to compete for a medal.