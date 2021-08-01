Both Aylesbury's twin gymnasts will now compete in Olympic floor exercise final
After reigning champion Simon Biles withdraws, Jennifer Gadirova steps up from first reserve to join sister Jessica
Olympic team bronze medallists Jessica and Jennifer Gadirova, 16, will now both compete in Monday's (August 2) floor exercise final at Tokyo 2020, among the top eight gymnasts.
The twins will already be bringing bronze medals back to Aylesbury following Great Britain's incredible success in the team event. Now they both have a chance to add to that.
Jessica had already secured her place in the floor final after last week's qualification process, but Jennifer finished ninth, to be first reserve.
America's Simone Biles, the defending champion from Rio 2016, has been suffering from something described as the 'twisties' which affects gymnasts' orientation in space and has decided to withdraw from the floor final. It means Jennifer now joins Jessica to compete for a medal.
The event, starring the sisters who are coached by Joshua and Molly Richardson at Aylesbury Gymnastics Academy, is listed to start just before 10am (1757 in Japan, which is eight hours ahead of the UK).