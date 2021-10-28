Bodybuilder Vince Mwayi is best of the best after 12 years out of competition

Vince Mwayi with his trophy on stage in Manchester

For most people being on a food plan for 16 weeks seems like a slog , for Vince Mwayi (pictured with his trophy) this was what was needed to compete at the highest level after 12 years out of competition.

He decided that 2021 should be the year he made his return. And how successful he was.

After winning in his 20s, 30s and now in his 40s Vince returned to the stage at the Natural Bodybuilding Assocation finals, held at Middleton Hall in Manchester .

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first hurdle was to win his weight category and appear on stage at under 78kg. On the day he tipped the scales at 75kg winning his class and beating entrants much younger than him.

This then took him to the overall, the best of the best, again Vince left the competition in his wake, as he stood victorious on the Manchester stage.

Vince, a personal trainer operating from GymfitforLess and his own personal studio in Aylesbury, whose catchphrase is “no pain” specialises in weight loss, diet plans and nutrition.